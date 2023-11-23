Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jm3

jm3

86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#310813 23-Nov-2023 21:01
Hi,

Does anyone do small business IT in the Hawkesbay?
If so could you PM me.

Previous employer seems to have got themselves in a pickle and I'm trying to get them some onsite support.

Cheers
Jm

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163396 24-Nov-2023 23:44
@raytaylor




