Firesphere

#311071 11-Dec-2023 19:34
I got told my current (eh, former?) employer can't continue to pay me to sit around twiddling thumbs.

 

Thus, I got my notice handed to me today, giving me 4 weeks notice. Which kind a sucks because it includes 2 weeks of nothingness here in NZ.

 

 

 

Anyway, I have some applications outstanding, but I'm looking for a job, pretty much immediately available. Mostly software, but I can do the odd networking and security job as well.

 

For more about me and what I've done with my life, have a look at my website/codeberg/github: https://firesphere.dev/ 

heavenlywild
  #3170851 11-Dec-2023 20:39
Sorry to hear.

 

Considering your background is in software you shouldn't need to wait long to get a job especially on Auckland.

 

It sure sucks to get such news just before Christmas.

 

Best of luck.

 
 
 
 

Reanalyse
  #3170853 11-Dec-2023 20:53
Best of luck finding a new role.

 

Small suggestion - make the "website/codeberg/github" in  "For more about me and what I've done with my life, have a look at my website/codeberg/github" a clickable URL for those who want to have a look.

 

Not everyone knows where the location you are referring to is located, and some of the initial people you will encounter in your quest are not necessarily technical, i.e. HR types and other gatekeepers.

 

 

  #3170857 11-Dec-2023 21:08
I suspect by tracking in Github your website is https://firesphere.dev/ ?



  #3170859 11-Dec-2023 21:15
Try Kordia, they have a presence in Wellington as well as Auckland, and are usually on the lookout for software people with security knowledge (or even better software security credentials)

 

 

  #3170940 12-Dec-2023 09:54
I tried to link it, but it wouldn't let me, for some reason (probably too new a user?). I hoped/assumed people could get it from my profile.

 

 

 

Website: https://firesphere.dev

 

Codeberg: https://codeberg.org/Firesphere

 

GitHub: https://github.com/Firesphere

 

 

  #3171104 12-Dec-2023 13:58
Thanks for doing that, one other suggestion -sorry if you have already done this- is to update your LinkedIn page to contain your CV. Most HR people and recruiters know nothing of Codeberg or even GitHub, but they usually  do know and use LinkedIn

 

Helps if a recruiter is searching for someone with specific skills in Wellington, especially in contracting/consulting and short term work that may bridge periods of longer term employment.

 

Also list employers you see as viable for you, and look at how those employed by them have presented themselves in their LinkedIn pages, may even give you some people "friends of friends" inside companies that you can contact. 

 

Hope that helps -I did work for a time on the other side of the fence in a technology HR role and know how dragged out the process can be. Good luck  

  #3171118 12-Dec-2023 15:15
Agree with LinkedIn - Most applications I put through for work were very basic, and always had my LI page highlighted. 

 

My LI now however is very basic and only really has current job on it..... happy where I am and not planning on moving on.

 

 




       xpd

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

