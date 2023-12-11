I got told my current (eh, former?) employer can't continue to pay me to sit around twiddling thumbs.

Thus, I got my notice handed to me today, giving me 4 weeks notice. Which kind a sucks because it includes 2 weeks of nothingness here in NZ.

Anyway, I have some applications outstanding, but I'm looking for a job, pretty much immediately available. Mostly software, but I can do the odd networking and security job as well.

For more about me and what I've done with my life, have a look at my website/codeberg/github: https://firesphere.dev/