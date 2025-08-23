gargar669:

Hopefully this is the correct place to ask this question.

Does an employer have the right to force an employee to take next years annual leave as it is accruing this year?

I'm in the situation that my employer wants everyone's total leave balances below 10 days. If your approaching your employment anniversary date your accruing leave balance will increase slowly until it reaches 20 days. My employer believes they have the right force all employees to take this leave so that on your anniversary date only a maximum of 10 days will be available as entitled leave.

This seems a little unfair to me.

The employment laws also seem a bit vague on this issue and seems to give these types of decisions to the employer if they decide to dig their toes in. I am aware that A/L is an employer liability but surely a degree of fairness should be built into employment law. The law gives me 20 days leave a year and I would have thought I should be able to have a least this amount a some stage during the year.

Would do Geekzoners think?