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ForumsJobsLooking for job/internship or volunteer role in Wellington
PizzaPlusTech

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
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#322858 30-Sep-2025 16:10
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Hello Geekzone, My name is Joshua.

 

 

 

I am looking for some kind of internship or volunteer within the Wellington region to gain experience and references.   

 

As for my experience, I have a lot of hobby experience in things like Windows, Unifi products and Docker, DNS plus some general Linux knowledge (VPS usage etc.).

 

I also have a tiny bit of experience with cloud based providers (Hetzner and OVH).

 

I know the market is tough at the moment but if anyone knows any organization or charity or business in Wellington that needs help with general tech stuff, I would love to help out.

 

Just chuck me a DM if you would like to look at my CV or get my email etc.

 

 

 

Thanks Joshua.

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Eva888
2762 posts

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  #3420203 1-Oct-2025 09:52
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Hope you can find something soon Joshua. May I suggest some door knocking at places like Cancer Society, Salvation Army etc where they need volunteers and you can mention that you have Tech abilities as well, and keep reminding them.  I’ve seen a lot of volunteers get through the paid employment door this way. Door knocking often has better results. Front up tidy and energetic. It’s a lot harder to refuse someone in person than to bin an application. Best of luck! 



dman
956 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3420987 3-Oct-2025 14:00
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Check out Senior Net, or something else like that which is local you can volunteer at. 

 

https://seniornet.nz/ 




https://www.youtube.com/c/SoundSpeeding

allan
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  #3421111 3-Oct-2025 17:08
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You could also try Age Concern in Wellington for volunteering. They seem quite active in running "tech things" for Seniors - www.acwellington.org.nz



lxsw20
3689 posts

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  #3421118 3-Oct-2025 18:02
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Think he is more talking about volunteering to upskill rather than teach others. 

PizzaPlusTech

9 posts

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  #3422326 6-Oct-2025 20:23
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Thank for all the replies. I have applied and sent a few emails out to different organizations 

 

 

 

Thanks Again to the Geekzone community for all these different ideas.

 

 

 

Have lurked here for a long time but never made an account till recently for the tv giveaway 😃.

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