PizzaPlusTech

Hello Geekzone, My name is Joshua.

I am looking for some kind of internship or volunteer within the Wellington region to gain experience and references.

As for my experience, I have a lot of hobby experience in things like Windows, Unifi products and Docker, DNS plus some general Linux knowledge (VPS usage etc.).

I also have a tiny bit of experience with cloud based providers (Hetzner and OVH).

I know the market is tough at the moment but if anyone knows any organization or charity or business in Wellington that needs help with general tech stuff, I would love to help out.

Just chuck me a DM if you would like to look at my CV or get my email etc.

Thanks Joshua.