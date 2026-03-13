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ForumsJobsInternship | AI System Builds (water cooled)
Zeon

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#324213 13-Mar-2026 10:35
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Hey all,
With a large number of water cooled GPU builds underway at our company, we are looking for an understudy to our engineering guru for helping with the builds. This will cover everything from PCB stripdowns to system assembly, water-cooling plumbing work, cabling, racking, leak testing etc.

 

The person will learn significant amounts around fluid dynamics, low voltage power, programming and other related areas.

 

The role is based in South-Central Auckland.

 

I would say this opportunity is pretty unique. I am guessing we will attract a computing hardware enthusiast who may want to take those interest and skills into a commercial setting.

 

Please PM me if you or someone you know may be interested.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

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lowigz
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  #3477426 3-Apr-2026 08:06
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@misterme33

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