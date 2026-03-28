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ForumsJobslooking for a hands on job involving technology in tauranga/BOP area
misterme33

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#324321 28-Mar-2026 14:17
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Hi, I'm 21 and I'm looking to find a hands on job involving technology of any sort, I have no professional experience, however I do learn very fast, and have been playing around with tech all my life.

 

Anything would be appreciated

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gzt

gzt
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  #3474703 28-Mar-2026 14:20
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What are your interests in tech?



misterme33

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  #3474872 29-Mar-2026 08:19
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Anything really, repairs, recycling, etc 

 

 

 

Like I said, I've got no professional experience, so I'd be keen on anything that can get me some experience and help start a career in tech

 

 

 

Ive been repairing phones for friends and family for a couple years now, and I've been building computers for a while so I have the basics of those at least 

gzt

gzt
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  #3474879 29-Mar-2026 09:12
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Noel Leeming run a tech setup and assistance service for computers tablets and tech:

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/services/computer-tablet.html

That might be tough without formal experience but I think it's worth a try.

If that fails then start as a store sales person instead and work towards it. Retail sales is usually very easy to get into in most fields and provides familiarity with a wide range of common devices and customer problems.



gzt

gzt
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  #3474882 29-Mar-2026 09:23
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Geeks on Wheels frequently advertise for staff:

https://geeksonwheels.co.nz/about/careers/

lowigz
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  #3477425 3-Apr-2026 08:04
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done any study? what else, other than fixing phones and computers..

 

have a look at this.. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=75&topicid=324213&page_no=1#3477426

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