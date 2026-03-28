misterme33

Hi, I'm 21 and I'm looking to find a hands on job involving technology of any sort, I have no professional experience, however I do learn very fast, and have been playing around with tech all my life.
Anything would be appreciated
Anything really, repairs, recycling, etc
Like I said, I've got no professional experience, so I'd be keen on anything that can get me some experience and help start a career in tech
Ive been repairing phones for friends and family for a couple years now, and I've been building computers for a while so I have the basics of those at least
done any study? what else, other than fixing phones and computers..
have a look at this.. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=75&topicid=324213&page_no=1#3477426
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