We have some new positions available now. Check the details for more information:

Solution architect (application delivery)

Cloud engineer (managed services)

JSM consultant (cloud solutions)

Senior developer (application delivery)

We are a proudly New Zealand owned and operated IT consultancy that offers DevOps & Agile, Cloud Transformation and Business Change services designed to help our clients succeed. We do this with a focus on people, because for us people come first. We work in highly pragmatic ways, right-sizing approaches to New Zealand conditions and delivering excellent results.

Our people have autonomy, work with broad and challenging problems, and get lots of opportunity to learn and grow. They make a difference every day for our clients and the communities our clients serve.

We are a consultant led business, our consultants are a part of, and actively involved in the continued evolution of Equinox IT and the ongoing impact of change we provide to our customers.

We are an equal opportunities employer. We’re committed to fairness and opportunity for all regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, age, culture, parental status or disability. In summary, regardless of how you choose to identify yourself, we’re interested in meeting you. We believe a diverse workforce is essential for providing diversity of thought to challenge each other’s ideas, share different experiences and get the best results for our clients.