Kia Ora,

I’m looking for help to build the interactive systems for an immersive LARP. I have the game design, storyline, and hardware blueprints mapped out, and I'm now looking for someone to help execute the technical build or tell me if i can do it.

The project involves building out a "Mission Control" room entirely on a closed LAN with zero internet dependency.

The Proposed Tech Stack:

Backend / Server: A custom Node.js/Express server (or Node-RED) to act as the "brain" of the game holding the master game state and listening for Socket.io messages.

Microcontrollers: Wiring and coding Arduino Pro Micros or Pi Picos (ATmega32U4) to heavy-duty arcade buttons and audio patch cables. These need to natively emulate a USB HID to send keystrokes to the server.

OBS Studio Integration: Using WebSockets so the server can automatically trigger video scene changes on a projector without manual input.

Environmental Controls: Using local UDP packets to trigger WiZ Smart Bulbs based on game events.

Frontend UI: Lightweight HTML/CSS interfaces for tablets in "Kiosk Mode", styled to look like 1980s CRT monitors (phosphor glow, scanlines, VT323 font).

Open to Alternatives: I've specced this out based on what I know, but I’m totally open to other ideas to get the job done. If there's a better way to skin this cat, whether that's using a different tech stack, swapping Node for Python, using different microcontrollers, or taking a completely different approach to the hardware integration, I’m keen to hear your thoughts. As long as it works reliably and delivers the experience, I'm happy to look at other options.

Ideally, you have some experience in hardware/software integration and aren't afraid to get hands-on with some basic wiring. Location-wise, Wellington Region is highly preferred so we can test the physical hardware and props together, but I am open to hybrid/remote for the software/server side.

If this sounds like a fun side-project or contract to get stuck into, drop a reply here or PM me with a bit about yourself and any similar projects you've worked on!