Apple iOS and devicesRumor Suggests New Apple TV 4K With A12X Chip is 'Ready to Ship'
FineWine

#270415 8-May-2020 12:26
Rumor Suggests New Apple TV 4K With A12X Chip is 'Ready to Ship'

 

I know this has been discussed before but we seem to be getting closer to an actual release. The last generation, 5th generation, was released 22nd September 2017

 

If true this would be fantastic. Being an Apple  centric household we have been hanging out for the latest model of TV for a Long time. Yes we like our ChromCast Ultra, it serves its purpose well except that it doesn’t play with TV+ content, understandably I suppose.

 

Anyway here is what we would like to see in a new updated TV:

 ▪ A12X chip set or maybe A14 chip
 ▪ larger storage 64Gb - 128Gb
 ▪ more RAM - 4Gb standard with maybe 6Gb for gamers (optional upgrade)
 ▪ HDMI 2.1
 ▪ 8K support
 ▪ AV1 codec
 ▪ Better Audio Sharing or passing to HomePod & 3rd party speakers
 ▪ Siri for us Kiwis (please, please, pretty please)
 ▪ New Siri Remote (enough with the “form over function”)
 ▪ Separate Game Controller (optional)
 ▪ Better HomeKit integration
 ▪ Better HomePod integration

OR MAYBE

An all-in-one TV - HomePod - NAS with FULL smart home HomeKit integration.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

JPNZ
  #2481044 11-May-2020 12:03
I'm about to buy a new 4K OLED and this is VERY relevant to my interests. Hopefully its very soon




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Mahon
  #2481060 11-May-2020 12:07
How would this compare to the Nvidea Shield Pro?

sdavisnz
  #2481092 11-May-2020 12:30
Mahon:

How would this compare to the Nvidea Shield Pro?



Thats like comparing apples to oranges,




Voice gives context



gehenna
  #2481093 11-May-2020 12:31
Biggest pain for me with the Apple TV is that it doesn't support the YouTube 4K VP9 codec.  I have to switch back and forth between my LG WebOS YouTube app and the Apple TV whenever I want to watch YouTube 4K content, which is daily.  

gehenna
  #2481096 11-May-2020 12:32
Mahon:

 

How would this compare to the Nvidea Shield Pro?

 

 

Different operating system and app ecosystem.  But both support the same services other than Apple Arcade, for example. 

Senecio
  #2481105 11-May-2020 12:39
Hardware wise there won't be much between them but the one advantage that the Apple TV will always have in the NZ market over the Shield is greater support for local streaming apps. 

 

 

 

The only thing i could ask for in the next ATV is support 4K (HDR) Youtube. However I don't think that's a hardware constraint and the current ATV could do it if Apple chose to support the VP9 codec.

 

 

 

Here's hoping that everyone adopts the open source AV1 codec.

timbosan
  #2481106 11-May-2020 12:39
gehenna:

 

Mahon:

 

How would this compare to the Nvidea Shield Pro?

 

 

Different operating system and app ecosystem.  But both support the same services other than Apple Arcade, for example. 

 



Kodi doesn't work on the Apple TV, and I have found that the IPTV apps on the app store are only 'ok' compared to Kodi, and often cost a fair bit (looking at you Lilly Player).  

If Apple could get some AAA games onto the AppleTV I would resubscribe to Apple Arcade, but I cancelled my subscription as there wasn't anything to hold my interest.



Senecio
  #2481108 11-May-2020 12:40
gehenna:

 

Biggest pain for me with the Apple TV is that it doesn't support the YouTube 4K VP9 codec.  I have to switch back and forth between my LG WebOS YouTube app and the Apple TV whenever I want to watch YouTube 4K content, which is daily.  

 

 

Youtube is the only App I use on my Panasonic OLED TV because of this. Apple TV for everything else except Youtube.

geekiegeek
  #2481110 11-May-2020 12:40
gehenna:

 

Mahon:

 

How would this compare to the Nvidea Shield Pro?

 

 

Different operating system and app ecosystem.  But both support the same services other than Apple Arcade, for example. 

 

 

 

 

Plus ATV has native support for all NZ streaming services and can easily run other countries services alongside NZ services.

timbosan
  #2481116 11-May-2020 12:48
geekiegeek:

 

Plus ATV has native support for all NZ streaming services and can easily run other countries services alongside NZ services.

 



Really?  I have always struggled with this, coming from Kodi.  If I want one (or even 2) apps for streaming TV for example, I cannot seem to do so on Apple TV without buying apps, such as IPTVX.

For example, how would I watch HGTV or Prime?

Movieman
  #2525605 19-Jul-2020 13:51
Senecio:

 

gehenna:

 

Biggest pain for me with the Apple TV is that it doesn't support the YouTube 4K VP9 codec.  I have to switch back and forth between my LG WebOS YouTube app and the Apple TV whenever I want to watch YouTube 4K content, which is daily.  

 

 

Youtube is the only App I use on my Panasonic OLED TV because of this. Apple TV for everything else except Youtube.

 

 

I do exactly the same. But Apple TV 4K is still the best "box" for streaming movies IMO.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

GSManiac
  #2525621 19-Jul-2020 14:56
Apple TV is gaining support for 4K YouTube with the next os update.

Dunnersfella
  #2525629 19-Jul-2020 15:12
8K support would have me interested... but I would be AMAZED to see them jump on that particular bandwagon at this point.

Movieman
  #2525849 19-Jul-2020 22:54
GSManiac: Apple TV is gaining support for 4K YouTube with the next os update.

 

Great news!

 

Any idea when iOS 14 will be available to everyone?




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

GSManiac
  #2525850 19-Jul-2020 23:00
Movieman:

 

GSManiac: Apple TV is gaining support for 4K YouTube with the next os update.

 

Great news!

 

Any idea when iOS 14 will be available to everyone?

 

 

 

 

September usually 

