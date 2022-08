geekiegeek: I don't personally care about 5G being included. 4G works just fine for my use and there isn't a whole lot of 5G coverage in NZ anyway and what is there will likely be priced a premium.

I think it will be on all their new phone models (except the SE2), so it won't be a killer feature, much like 4G was when it came in. But the rest of the updates look underwhelming, and the notch is expected to be here for at least another couple of years. The could easily now do a notchless phone with touch ID on the power button, like the new ipad air, or even go with an underscreen sensor. Covid has kind of killed face ID, and as there is no alternative authentication method, face ID devices can now be a PITA now to unlock.