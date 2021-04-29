I upgraded my phone recently to an SE, and using siri to call certain contacts isn't working well in some circumstances. For example:

On my previous phone I could say "Call Jennifer", and it would call my (only) contact "Jennifer <last name>" Now when I say it Siri says "calling Nic Jenner (Roofer)"

On my previous phone I could say "Call Mum" and it would call my contact "Mum". Now when I say it Siri says "which one, Stefan's mum or Cam's mum?" I have contacts called "Stefan's Mum" and "Cam's Mum"

Bizarely the other day I said "Call Mum" and got the above reply, again said "Call Mum" and got the same reply, then out of frustration said "God you are hopeless Siri" ---- and it said "Calling Mum" and correctly did so.

Does anyone know how to fix this or train siri? It worked fine on my old iPhone 6.

EDIT - added info