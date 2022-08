Hi All,

Partner's phone has developed a bit of a weird issue that doesn't seem widespread - the microphone doesn't work when on speaker, which is something she uses a lot.

This was pre-the most recent iOS update, which she has now run and it hasn't seem to make any difference.

Anyone else had this issue before? Mic works perfectly normally on a standard phone call but there's total silence when she's trying to talk on speakerphone.

Thanks

GV