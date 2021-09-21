iOS 15 now showing for installation. For those unaware, you have the option of installing 15, or remaining on 14, which will also be supported.
As always, these updates take a very long time to download and install. Maybe it's at least partly a result of the sheer number of people all updating at the same time.
My iPhone X is still churning it but it will easily be about an hour once it's fully done. The iPad will be much the same.
i read that you can facetime windows and android? can you initiate a facetime from windows and android or just receive calls?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
@Geektastic, scroll further down the page.
The associated iPad & TV OS are also updated to 15.
Batman:
Receive only - by responding to a link sent to you by the Apple-using initiator. Your Android phone won't ring when a FT call comes in, in the way an iPhone does.
RunningMan:
There's a Mac update available today too.
RunningMan:
eracode:
There's a Mac update available today too.
Not a Mac OS update though, just Safari.
RunningMan:
eracode:
Sorry, yes you're right - just realised that and was going to update my post.
eracode:
The TVOS update isn't too bad time-wise - ours took about eight minutes just now.
I'll be staying on iOS 14 for now as stability is critical for me, but I'll be keen to hear whether anyone finds any bugs or glitches over the coming days or weeks. I'll upgrade when I've got confidence that everything is working well.
Upgraded an iPad to 15 and very unimpressed that privacy settings were reset - specifically it allowed location access back to apps that had had it denied, all system services, significant locations, location sharing, analytics etc. These settings should either be preserved across the update or default to the most secure setting, not least secure.
Was on ios beta 15 RC and I guess that was the last update as no update for me today
eracode:
Batman:
i read that you can facetime windows and android? can you initiate a facetime from windows and android or just receive calls?
Receive only - by responding to a link sent to you by the Apple-using initiator. Your Android phone won't ring when a FT call comes in, in the way an iPhone does.
Just saw this:
https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/with-ios-15-you-can-finally-facetime-between-android-and-iphone-heres-how/
