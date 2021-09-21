Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiOS 15 released
RunningMan

7031 posts

Uber Geek


#289660 21-Sep-2021 05:38
Send private message

iOS 15 now showing for installation. For those unaware, you have the option of installing 15, or remaining on 14, which will also be supported.

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/ios/ios-15/


View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Geektastic
16697 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2781404 21-Sep-2021 07:13
Send private message

Doesn't show as available for me. Just says "see what's coming in iOS 15".





eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6278 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2781416 21-Sep-2021 07:39
Send private message

As always, these updates take a very long time to download and install. Maybe it's at least partly a result of the sheer number of people all updating at the same time. 

 

My iPhone X is still churning it but it will easily be about an hour once it's fully done. The iPad will be much the same.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27740 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2781417 21-Sep-2021 07:40
Send private message

i read that you can facetime windows and android? can you initiate a facetime from windows and android or just receive calls?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



RunningMan

7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781420 21-Sep-2021 07:42
Send private message

@Geektastic, scroll further down the page.

RunningMan

7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781421 21-Sep-2021 07:42
Send private message

The associated iPad & TV OS are also updated to 15.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6278 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2781422 21-Sep-2021 07:43
Send private message

Batman:

 

i read that you can facetime windows and android? can you initiate a facetime from windows and android or just receive calls?

 

 

Receive only - by responding to a link sent to you by the Apple-using initiator. Your Android phone won't ring when a FT call comes in, in the way an iPhone does.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6278 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2781425 21-Sep-2021 07:45
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

The associated iPad & TV OS are also updated to 15.

 

 

There's a Mac update available today too.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Geektastic
16697 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2781426 21-Sep-2021 07:47
Send private message

RunningMan:

@Geektastic, scroll further down the page.



Ah! Thanks.

The Focus thing would have been the ideal time to allow you to choose which sim rang at what time of day.

I don't see any indication that the decidedly average implementation of dual SIM has been improved.





RunningMan

7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781429 21-Sep-2021 07:51
Send private message

eracode:

 

There's a Mac update available today too.

 

 

Not a Mac OS update though, just Safari.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6278 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2781432 21-Sep-2021 07:59
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

eracode:

 

There's a Mac update available today too.

 

 

Not a Mac OS update though, just Safari.

 

 

Sorry, yes you're right - just realised that and was going to update my post.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6278 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2781438 21-Sep-2021 08:16
Send private message

eracode:

 

As always, these updates take a very long time to download and install. Maybe it's at least partly a result of the sheer number of people all updating at the same time. 

 

My iPhone X is still churning it but it will easily be about an hour once it's fully done. The iPad will be much the same.

 

 

The TVOS update isn't too bad time-wise - ours took about eight minutes just now.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

alasta
5664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2781441 21-Sep-2021 08:31
Send private message

I'll be staying on iOS 14 for now as stability is critical for me, but I'll be keen to hear whether anyone finds any bugs or glitches over the coming days or weeks. I'll upgrade when I've got confidence that everything is working well. 

RunningMan

7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2781442 21-Sep-2021 08:45
Send private message

Upgraded an iPad to 15 and very unimpressed that privacy settings were reset - specifically it allowed location access back to apps that had had it denied, all system services, significant locations, location sharing, analytics etc. These settings should either be preserved across the update or default to the most secure setting, not least secure.

ALTRON
565 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2781446 21-Sep-2021 08:54
Send private message

Was on ios beta 15 RC and I guess that was the last update as no update for me today


eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6278 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2781451 21-Sep-2021 09:03
Send private message

eracode:

 

Batman:

 

i read that you can facetime windows and android? can you initiate a facetime from windows and android or just receive calls?

 

 

Receive only - by responding to a link sent to you by the Apple-using initiator. Your Android phone won't ring when a FT call comes in, in the way an iPhone does.

 

 

Just saw this:

 

https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/with-ios-15-you-can-finally-facetime-between-android-and-iphone-heres-how/

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 