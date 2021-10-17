Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
domain registration & setting up emails
Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290051 17-Oct-2021 17:44
Send private message

so i joined icloud plus and i can create new addresses to use the hide my email feature

 

but i understand i can create this emails and also use any domain - according to the internet, i haven't got that far.

 

i have no idea how this works so i'm trying to figure this out

 

so i need to register a domain before i can do this ...

 

i heard that you need to make sure the registrar registers me as the owner and not them ...

 

Q1 is crazydomains a good option?

 

Q2 my emails are still hosted on icloud yes? so if the domain hoster goes down i can see my emails in icloud?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

zocster
1916 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796819 17-Oct-2021 19:10
Send private message

I'd go with nz domain registrar. I'm about to give it a run myself lol. I've had iCloud + for over a year and never taken this feature on iOS 15 yet.

Nate001
526 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2796821 17-Oct-2021 19:20
Send private message

Its quite simple to set up your own domain on icloud. I did it myself when it was in beta as I had a domain without emails. I bought mine through google domains, its not the cheapest but I couldn't be bothered dodgy deals etc.

 

Apple has a good write up on how to set it up, otherwise google is your friend. I have my name servers with cloudflare for my existing website, so just followed the instructions to update MX records and it was all sweet. Only took a few minutes to complete. 

zocster
1916 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796830 17-Oct-2021 19:58
Send private message

Nate001:

 

Its quite simple to set up your own domain on icloud. I did it myself when it was in beta as I had a domain without emails. I bought mine through google domains, its not the cheapest but I couldn't be bothered dodgy deals etc.

 

Apple has a good write up on how to set it up, otherwise google is your friend. I have my name servers with cloudflare for my existing website, so just followed the instructions to update MX records and it was all sweet. Only took a few minutes to complete. 

 

 

Can iCloud mail handle active sync or is it still the old imap? 



MrGadget
117 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2796837 17-Oct-2021 20:45
Send private message

Batman:

 

Q1 is crazydomains a good option?

 

Q2 my emails are still hosted on icloud yes? so if the domain hoster goes down i can see my emails in icloud?

 

 

 

 

Q1 - I use Crazydomains and had no issue - support seems good too.

 

Q2 - Yes, the mailbox stands alone from the domain, so if the domain goes down you still have your current emails, but you won't receive any more in that case. Not had any such issues with CD however.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796840 17-Oct-2021 21:08
Send private message

thanks, i'll lock it in




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796841 17-Oct-2021 21:15
Send private message

@MrGadget:

 

Q1 - I use Crazydomains and had no issue - support seems good too.

 

Q2 - Yes, the mailbox stands alone from the domain, so if the domain goes down you still have your current emails, but you won't receive any more in that case. Not had any such issues with CD however.

 

 

does it crazydomains give you some sort of certificate to show you are the owner of the domain and not them (crazydomain) ?

 

thanks




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MrGadget
117 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2796844 17-Oct-2021 21:31
Send private message

It’s your name that appears as the Registrant against the domain records. No cert as such but visible in the likes of www.dnc.org.nz.



Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796845 17-Oct-2021 21:32
Send private message

thanks, i have read some poor reviews online maybe i'll research other registrars for now




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MrGadget
117 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2796849 17-Oct-2021 21:43
Send private message

Batman:

thanks, i have read some poor reviews online maybe i'll research other registrars for now


Sure - up to you. Keep in mind that if you are just using them for the domain hosting, it’s pretty much set and forget - there’s pretty much nothing you need to do or interact with them on.

Happy hunting.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796854 17-Oct-2021 22:19
Send private message

As always around here I’d recommend looking into Metaname.

They have domain privacy, great support and even pop up sometimes on here.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2796855 17-Oct-2021 22:37
Send private message

Name.com have been my go-to since 2015.

Even more so because they have .gay and some of the proceeds go to charity which is awesome.

I still use cf name servers as they're fast and in a way to manage caching.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796857 17-Oct-2021 22:45
Send private message

hmm it was getting late and so i just paid to crazydomains ... hope it does what i need with the icloud domain email thingy!

 

will wake up tomorrow and find out ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796858 17-Oct-2021 22:47
Send private message

also my more preferred domain name just expired a few days ago!

 

so i have to wait 90 + 2 days and then see if it gets released?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796862 17-Oct-2021 23:18
Send private message

michaelmurfy: As always around here I’d recommend looking into Metaname.

They have domain privacy, great support and even pop up sometimes on here.

 

thanks




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2796912 18-Oct-2021 09:35
Send private message

Batman:

 

also my more preferred domain name just expired a few days ago!

 

so i have to wait 90 + 2 days and then see if it gets released?

 

 

Check out expireddomains.co.nz, that's how I got my business domain name after it had expired (someone else owned it previously).

