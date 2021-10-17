so i joined icloud plus and i can create new addresses to use the hide my email feature

but i understand i can create this emails and also use any domain - according to the internet, i haven't got that far.

i have no idea how this works so i'm trying to figure this out

so i need to register a domain before i can do this ...

i heard that you need to make sure the registrar registers me as the owner and not them ...

Q1 is crazydomains a good option?

Q2 my emails are still hosted on icloud yes? so if the domain hoster goes down i can see my emails in icloud?