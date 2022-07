i did set up app specific password, but it doesn't say which app i'm generating it for. just generates a 16 character password with dashes

i am told to not include the hyphens (dashes) but i've tried both

also what is the correct pop3 address?

maybe that's the issue. when try it on gmail it says pop3 server whereas apple says it doesn't use pop3, but that's the only option i get on gmail