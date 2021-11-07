Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple TV background network traffic tvOS 15.1
RunningMan

7075 posts

Uber Geek


#290371 7-Nov-2021 09:30
Send private message

Since tvOS 15.1 dropped, I'm seeing constant network traffic of about 2Mb/s between Apple TV devices on the same network. tvOS 15.1.1 a few days later didn't change it. Anyone else seeing the same thing?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2808675 7-Nov-2021 10:57
Send private message

We have two ATVs - how do I check for your case?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2808796 7-Nov-2021 13:48
Send private message

Interesting issue. I have 4 Apple TVs in the household (all 4th gen).
Just checked and one is in use, showing traffic, the other three all show essentially zero activity.
Looks like they are on 15.1, I've just started updating to 15.1.1.
Are you using one as a HomeKit hub perhaps? Or for the secure video thingy?

Cheers,
Joseph

RunningMan

7075 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808809 7-Nov-2021 14:41
Send private message

@eracode, need a switch that you can view the throughput on each port.

 

@josephhinvest both are homekit hubs, and the traffic is between the 2 ATVs, not external. Prior to tvOS 15.1, there was essentially zero traffic unless streaming etc.



RunningMan

7075 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808842 7-Nov-2021 15:43
Send private message

Disabling being a homekit hub on each or both ATVs made no difference.

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2808906 7-Nov-2021 16:05
Send private message

Maybe try turning off AirPlay?

RunningMan

7075 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808909 7-Nov-2021 16:24
Send private message

Tried Airplay off - no difference.

 

Everything seems to be working just fine. If you start watching something the traffic increases, but sits about 2Mb/s higher than expected for the stream, then drops back to about 2Mb/s again. I'd expect a bit of chatter between homekit hubs, but that's a crazy amount, only started with 15.1.

 

I'm wondering if it's something to do with Shareplay as that seems to be the main new feature in tvOS 15.1.

RunningMan

7075 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812664 14-Nov-2021 15:22
Send private message

Narrowed this down to something Homekit or Airplay related. Doing a factory reset stops the traffic. Going through the setup set of adding the ATV to the home (which turns on Airplay & Homekit) is when the traffic starts again. However, turning Airplay off and/or removing the ATV from the home doesn't then stop the traffic again. Weird.

 

Definitely started with tvOS 15.1.



RunningMan

7075 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831880 14-Dec-2021 09:35
Send private message

Provisionally, this seems to have resolved with tvOS 15.2 today.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 