RunningMan

Since tvOS 15.1 dropped, I'm seeing constant network traffic of about 2Mb/s between Apple TV devices on the same network. tvOS 15.1.1 a few days later didn't change it. Anyone else seeing the same thing?
We have two ATVs - how do I check for your case?
@eracode, need a switch that you can view the throughput on each port.
@josephhinvest both are homekit hubs, and the traffic is between the 2 ATVs, not external. Prior to tvOS 15.1, there was essentially zero traffic unless streaming etc.
Disabling being a homekit hub on each or both ATVs made no difference.
Tried Airplay off - no difference.
Everything seems to be working just fine. If you start watching something the traffic increases, but sits about 2Mb/s higher than expected for the stream, then drops back to about 2Mb/s again. I'd expect a bit of chatter between homekit hubs, but that's a crazy amount, only started with 15.1.
I'm wondering if it's something to do with Shareplay as that seems to be the main new feature in tvOS 15.1.
Narrowed this down to something Homekit or Airplay related. Doing a factory reset stops the traffic. Going through the setup set of adding the ATV to the home (which turns on Airplay & Homekit) is when the traffic starts again. However, turning Airplay off and/or removing the ATV from the home doesn't then stop the traffic again. Weird.
Definitely started with tvOS 15.1.
Provisionally, this seems to have resolved with tvOS 15.2 today.