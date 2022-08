Wanting to have a remote 2nd monitor setup with my M1 Macbook air.

Have looked at the various powered monitors and some seem ok (Zen Touchscreen), but was thinking of getting a used Ipad Pro 11 as I can also use it as tablet.

My Samsung s6 tablet works as a monitor via USB-C, but the interface is very laggy although I have a paid android app.

Does anyone have any experience they could share.