NB I'm an Android and windows user. I use an iPhone for work which is locked down so it really just calls and emails as far as using iOS. Like many I've got my parents who are in their sixties onto Apple devices.

Now their iPad Air 2 (I'm fairly certain, will be six or seven years old) has the iPad restore screen. I'm not sure what promoted it, but usually when I visit I have to update their various devices. They also using an ageing XP laptop so iTunes will no longer work.

I have their Apple IDs and passwords saved with me so I sent them an old laptop that I'd installed the most recent version of iTunes on and sent it to them.

Only nothing is happening. I was hoping once they signed into iTunes on the laptop (which they have successfully) it would allow the iPad to reboot/restore. I'm fairly confident I had set their various devices to back up to iCloud but it is difficult for me to tell over the phone.

So is the iPad bricked? I don't think there is anything super critical on there, but it is likely to sit around unused until I'm back there in person.