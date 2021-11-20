Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiTunes iPad Restoration Failing
mudguard

1429 posts

Uber Geek


#290569 20-Nov-2021 14:13
Send private message

NB I'm an Android and windows user. I use an iPhone for work which is locked down so it really just calls and emails as far as using iOS. Like many I've got my parents who are in their sixties onto Apple devices.

 

Now their iPad Air 2 (I'm fairly certain, will be six or seven years old) has the iPad restore screen. I'm not sure what promoted it, but usually when I visit I have to update their various devices. They also using an ageing XP laptop so iTunes will no longer work.

 

I have their Apple IDs and passwords saved with me so I sent them an old laptop that I'd installed the most recent version of iTunes on and sent it to them.

 

Only nothing is happening. I was hoping once they signed into iTunes on the laptop (which they have successfully) it would allow the iPad to reboot/restore. I'm fairly confident I had set their various devices to back up to iCloud but it is difficult for me to tell over the phone.

 

So is the iPad bricked? I don't think there is anything super critical on there, but it is likely to sit around unused until I'm back there in person. 

Create new topic
JayADee
2050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820057 26-Nov-2021 21:38
Send private message

It isn’t likely bricked, they're hard to kill, but you probably have to do some button mashing in a sequence on the iPad  to get iTunes to recognise it has an iPad that needs restored and for iTunes to then pop up a window that asks if you want to restore it. Try here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203122

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
mudguard

1429 posts

Uber Geek


  #2823286 2-Dec-2021 15:13
Send private message

JayADee:

 

It isn’t likely bricked, they're hard to kill, but you probably have to do some button mashing in a sequence on the iPad  to get iTunes to recognise it has an iPad that needs restored and for iTunes to then pop up a window that asks if you want to restore it. Try here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203122

 

 

 

 

 

 

To update this. They wound up taking it somewhere who were able to reset for $30. A good outcome but still frustrating as they didn't need to hand over their pin/password so presumably the place does as you mentioned, a combination of button pressing. 

JayADee
2050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2832784 15-Dec-2021 11:47
Send private message

Most likely. I've had to do the same to a fair few at work. Sometimes it takes multiple attempts if it's being really stubborn. Thanks for the update.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 