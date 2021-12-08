Hello.

This is my first time trying to make a video using iPhone files on my laptop. In the past, I have taken videos from my Android, but I've switched to iPhone now. I would normally use Windows Movie Maker, however that is having a really hard time reading the files. I've tried "Video Editor", the Windows app and no dice their either.

What on earth can I use? I have about 30-40 clips I need to put together, trim down and add music over the top.

If anyone has any suggestions please help, it's somewhat urgent.

Thanks heaps!