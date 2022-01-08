Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesDoes Outlook App on IOS support Picture as an Attachment?
jackyleunght2002

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293246 8-Jan-2022 21:37
Hello All

 

Just want to check, does Outlook App on IOS support picture as an attachment rather than going into the actual body of the message?

 

please advice

 

Jacky

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845446 8-Jan-2022 21:55
Yes. Just tested it. Select 'attach file'. 'Photo from library' option will insert a photo into the body of the message.

Device: iPhone XR

jackyleunght2002

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845481 8-Jan-2022 22:42
Wakrak: Yes. Just tested it. Select 'attach file'. 'Photo from library' option will insert a photo into the body of the message.

Device: iPhone XR


Hi @wakrak Yes I know about this one, I want to attachment the picture as an attachment rather than on the body of the email.

Thanks
Jacky

bp1000
74 posts

Master Geek


  #2845555 9-Jan-2022 02:39
If you go to the Photos app on your iPhone, select a image you want to email, then select share. You can then select multiple images. Once done, select Outlook from the list of apps you can share to. The Outlook app comes up, where you can see the images as attachments rather than embedded in-line. Edit To, Subject and email body before sending.



jackyleunght2002

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845579 9-Jan-2022 10:32
bp1000:

If you go to the Photos app on your iPhone, select a image you want to email, then select share. You can then select multiple images. Once done, select Outlook from the list of apps you can share to. The Outlook app comes up, where you can see the images as attachments rather than embedded in-line. Edit To, Subject and email body before sending.



Thank you very much for this @bp1000. yeap I tried as well it is working for me….

Jacky

