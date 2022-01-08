jackyleunght2002

Hello All
Just want to check, does Outlook App on IOS support picture as an attachment rather than going into the actual body of the message?
please advice
Jacky
Wakrak: Yes. Just tested it. Select 'attach file'. 'Photo from library' option will insert a photo into the body of the message.
Device: iPhone XR
If you go to the Photos app on your iPhone, select a image you want to email, then select share. You can then select multiple images. Once done, select Outlook from the list of apps you can share to. The Outlook app comes up, where you can see the images as attachments rather than embedded in-line. Edit To, Subject and email body before sending.
