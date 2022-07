Complexity of MBP battery swaps highly variable depending on exact model. Can be ages with hairdryers and solvents or quick and easy.

One of the kids has an MBP which is a nightmare for battery replacements and having looked in to it I would charge someone $600 just to put them off asking (ok, not really but gives an idea of how colossally difficult it can be).

Have a look on iFixit for the specific model before thinking about DIY ;-)

