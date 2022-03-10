Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesOld ipad to new ipad - what do I need to know?
kiwifidget

#295173 10-Mar-2022 10:03
My ipad mini 4 is no longer fit for purpose, well 16GB is not enough any more.

 

I've splashed out on an ipad9.

 

I don't own a Mac.

 

I've googled how to transfer stuff from old to new.

 

I think I will use the method of backing up old to icloud, and restoring to new.

 

But no articles really mention any gotchas, or things that might fail.

 

Those of you that have been through this before, do you have any useful advice before I start?

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

Things on my mini-

 

Wemo for controlling smart plugs

 

Deco for configuring TP-Link x-20s

 

Candy Crush - omg if I go back to level 1 I will surely lose the will to live.

 

MiHome for controlling robovac - although the vac has reverted to speaking to Chinese and I havent been able to use the app to connect to the vac since then.

 

Facetime

 

Twinkly - for the lights!

 

Wifiman 

 

 

 

I had more, but had to delete as space ran out.

 

 




trig42
  #2884226 10-Mar-2022 10:29
If your old iPad is connected to your AppleID, and you are backing up to iCloud, just signing in to the new one will bring everything across (always works for iPhones when we upgrade).

 

 

kiwifidget

  #2884235 10-Mar-2022 10:49
@trig42  just like that, like magic?




bp1000
  #2884243 10-Mar-2022 11:13
Things that may not come across:

 

Authenticator app account codes: I've found with Google Authenticator you need to export and import manually from one apple device to another. So I always maintain two devices with this info and also have secured the setup info or backup codes separately on paper or in a password safe. MS Authenticator seems to come across in a transfer fine, not sure about any others.

 

Apple Pay: you need to register each card again on the new device. Not really an issue for an iPad 😬

 

Certain apps (like Banking apps) are registered to a device: will need to be setup with personal details etc on the new device.

 

That's all I recall from my last transfer from one Apple device to a new one. I just use the built-in apple transfer rather than an icloud backup & restore.



fearandloathing
  #2884321 10-Mar-2022 11:53
I would suggest don’t restore from a backup , you will restore a lot of junk. When you sign into iCloud on the new device you will be surprised at the settings that come across.

Try it first without restoring from a backup, and you really can’t manage. Reset the new iPad then restore from a backup

Brumfondl
  #2884347 10-Mar-2022 12:33
Assuming the iPad Mini is on the latest OS it can run, Quick Start is the best way as it transfers everything and does not need data to be back upped to iCloud. You just have both devices plugged in and next to each other. See here: Use Quick Start to transfer data to a new iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch - Apple Support (NZ)

 

 





kiwifidget

  #2884369 10-Mar-2022 13:10
Brumfondl:

 

Assuming the iPad Mini is on the latest OS it can run, Quick Start is the best way as it transfers everything and does not need data to be back upped to iCloud. You just have both devices plugged in and next to each other. See here: Use Quick Start to transfer data to a new iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch - Apple Support (NZ)

 

 

 

 

 

 

That worked a treat! Thanks @Brumfondl.

 

I can't believe Noel Leeming were going to charge $49 to do that.

 

My mini isnt on the latest (15.?) but was on 14.?, which had the Quick Start.

 

15.? wont install as there is not enough space.

 

If I delete stuff off it now, will it disappear from the new one, or are they not in sync?




Brumfondl
  #2885278 12-Mar-2022 10:25
Sorry for the late reply. You have probably found out by now that they are not in sync, apart from what is stored on iCloud, so deleting apps on the old iPad won't affect the new one. If you use iCloud Photo Library then deleting anything on the old iPad will affect the new one.







henrytai
  #2885280 12-Mar-2022 10:26
bp1000:

 

Things that may not come across:

 

Authenticator app account codes: I've found with Google Authenticator you need to export and import manually from one apple device to another. So I always maintain two devices with this info and also have secured the setup info or backup codes separately on paper or in a password safe. MS Authenticator seems to come across in a transfer fine, not sure about any others.

 

Apple Pay: you need to register each card again on the new device. Not really an issue for an iPad 😬

 

Certain apps (like Banking apps) are registered to a device: will need to be setup with personal details etc on the new device.

 

That's all I recall from my last transfer from one Apple device to a new one. I just use the built-in apple transfer rather than an icloud backup & restore.

 

 

Re 2FA app. I have switched to the Apple 2FA solution since iOS 15 (Settings -> Passwords). It is awesome if you're deep into the Apple ecosystem as it syncs with your iPhone, iPad and Mac (Safari). 

 

I can now authenticate on any Apple devices seamlessly. It was a pain to switch but it is totally worth it IMO!! I no longer need to worry about the 2FA app when I upgrade my iPhone :) 

 

 

kiwifidget

  #2885322 12-Mar-2022 12:50
@brumfondl , no worries, thanks for the reply. 

 

I feel confident now to delete the remaining apps, upgrade to latest iOS, and then decide what it's good for.




Brumfondl
  #2885339 12-Mar-2022 14:07
Excellent news :) It can (when it has the space) still get the latest iPadOS so it must be good for something.





