My ipad mini 4 is no longer fit for purpose, well 16GB is not enough any more.

I've splashed out on an ipad9.

I don't own a Mac.

I've googled how to transfer stuff from old to new.

I think I will use the method of backing up old to icloud, and restoring to new.

But no articles really mention any gotchas, or things that might fail.

Those of you that have been through this before, do you have any useful advice before I start?

Thanks.

Things on my mini-

Wemo for controlling smart plugs

Deco for configuring TP-Link x-20s

Candy Crush - omg if I go back to level 1 I will surely lose the will to live.

MiHome for controlling robovac - although the vac has reverted to speaking to Chinese and I havent been able to use the app to connect to the vac since then.

Facetime

Twinkly - for the lights!

Wifiman

I had more, but had to delete as space ran out.