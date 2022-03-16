Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Apple iOS and devices iMessage showing incorrect name and contact details iPhone
bluedisk

#295250 16-Mar-2022 11:33
I have an odd problem where the display name and contact phone numbers which should be my own, are incorrectly displayed as a random contact of mine. However when I send either an SMS or iMessage it appears as correctly as myself on the recipients phone.

 

I have tried signing out and back into my Apple ID (which have always appeared correctly), also I've also reset network setting by signing out and back in.

 

But it still looks like I'm someone else on my message app. iPhone 7 running latest firmware and centrally updated.

 

 

 

 




RunningMan
  #2887061 16-Mar-2022 11:36
Settings -> contacts -> my info and pick your own details should fix it.

bluedisk

  #2887103 16-Mar-2022 12:30
RunningMan:

Settings -> contacts -> my info and pick your own details should fix it.



No change sadly




josephhinvest
  #2887122 16-Mar-2022 12:54
Have you inadvertently added your own number to the other persons Contacts record?



bluedisk

  #2887128 16-Mar-2022 13:03
josephhinvest: Have you inadvertently added your own number to the other persons Contacts record?

 

no I haven't, but maybe I should delete his contact details then re-renter them. Good suggestion




SpartanVXL
  #2887135 16-Mar-2022 13:24
Also check your other account sync settings e.g. Gmail as contact from your google account get merged together.

bluedisk

  #2887148 16-Mar-2022 13:53
bluedisk:

 

josephhinvest: Have you inadvertently added your own number to the other persons Contacts record?

 

no I haven't, but maybe I should delete his contact details then re-renter them. Good suggestion

 

 

this didn't work either. Its not a big deal but its an annoying background issue that my phone thinks I'm someone else, at least the messaging part of my phone.




josephhinvest
  #2887154 16-Mar-2022 14:04
What a weird issue. As the comment after me suggested, are you using any other cloud contacts sync, like gmail etc?
I wonder if it could be related to contacts stored on SIM card conflicting with iCloud data?
I intentionally only have only iCloud contacts enabled (check under Settings > Contacts > Accounts > then check each set up account to see if contacts are being synced.



bluedisk

  #2887171 16-Mar-2022 14:35
josephhinvest: What a weird issue. As the comment after me suggested, are you using any other cloud contacts sync, like gmail etc?
I wonder if it could be related to contacts stored on SIM card conflicting with iCloud data?
I intentionally only have only iCloud contacts enabled (check under Settings > Contacts > Accounts > then check each set up account to see if contacts are being synced.

 

I don't use gmail much and have stopped any other contact syncing but it still hasn't worked. Will check deeper when I get a chance.




andyb
  #2887480 17-Mar-2022 08:51
Did you recently update your handset to the latest release? I've had that in the past with upgrades, a reboot of the handset seems to resolve it.

