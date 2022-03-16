I have an odd problem where the display name and contact phone numbers which should be my own, are incorrectly displayed as a random contact of mine. However when I send either an SMS or iMessage it appears as correctly as myself on the recipients phone.

I have tried signing out and back into my Apple ID (which have always appeared correctly), also I've also reset network setting by signing out and back in.

But it still looks like I'm someone else on my message app. iPhone 7 running latest firmware and centrally updated.