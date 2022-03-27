First read about this the other day in: https://www.macrumors.com/2022/03/24/apple-hardware-subscription-service/

Then today in: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/technology/2022/03/apple-planning-monthly-iphone-ipad-hardware-subscription-service-report.html

First off this is just another huge revenue grab and to increase their product uptake by more punters.

My household Apple products (ref signature) last, on average, 7 years. We have had two iPhone models x 2, two iPad models x 2 and one iPad mini in 14 years. The only reason we upgraded was because of the app's were out growing the memories and we were out growing the storage plus 3g to 4g.

So for these products we would not take up this proposed/rumoured new service. However if they introduced this for an iMac, preferable 27", then we would consider that. I mean the prices of their desktops are astronomical and we just love the 27" screen and take full advantage of the acreage. But like all these types of services you have to do the maths and match the result to your requirements.

Lets wait and see.