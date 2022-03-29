DeepBlueSky

Hi Team,

Getting more used to living with Apple devices and really happy so far My iPhone 13 Pro Max is great.

So after being given an iPhone 11 from work with smashed screen the guy just bought another iPhone, I thought I would get it fixed as its perfect in every other way.

The goal is to give this to my daughter once its fixed it would be a great phone for her.

Phone condition is that you can see what being displayed but the screen is badly cracked and the Digitiser is broken so no touch input :(.

I know there is a process to go through to remove a phone from its previous owner and after I charged the phone it came up with his home screen.

I talked to IT they released the phone from Intune but then it rebooted and showed a screen saying something about the device belongs to some one else showing part of their Gmail account, and if the digitiser worked I guess I could enter a PIN if I had it. I don't have it on me at the moment for the exact message.

Anyway I got the guys name from IT then emailed him asked him to remove it from iCloud and he came back that he done this.

So cutting a long story short when I got home last night I got my daughter to put in her SIM card as I guess the phone needed to connect to the internet to receive the message and nothing happened. I have rebooted the phone twice still comes to the same screen.

Do I need to connect it with a cable to the PC for this to work, what do you suggest guys ?.

Intune showed the phone was on 15.2.1 from memory.