Yet another iPhone unlocking question with a twist :)
DeepBlueSky

#295435 29-Mar-2022 13:18
Hi Team,

 

Getting more used to living with Apple devices and really happy so far My iPhone 13 Pro Max is great. 

 

So after being given an iPhone 11 from work with smashed screen the guy just bought another iPhone, I thought I would get it fixed as its perfect in every other way.

 

The goal is to give this to my daughter once its fixed it would be a great phone for her.

 

Phone condition is that you can see what being displayed but the screen is badly cracked and the Digitiser is broken so no touch input :(.

 

I know there is a process to go through to remove a phone from its previous owner and after I charged the phone it came up with his home screen.

 

I talked to IT they released the phone from Intune but then it rebooted and showed a screen saying something about the device belongs to some one else showing part of their Gmail account, and if the digitiser worked I guess I could enter a PIN if I had it. I don't have it on me at the moment  for the exact message.

 

Anyway I got the guys name from IT then emailed him asked him to remove it from iCloud and he came back that he done this. 

 

So cutting a long story short when I got home last night I got my daughter to put in her SIM card as I guess the phone needed to connect to the internet to receive the message and nothing happened. I have rebooted the phone twice still comes to the same screen.

 

Do I need to connect it with a cable to the PC for this to work, what do you suggest guys ?.

 

Intune showed the phone was on 15.2.1 from memory.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2893499 29-Mar-2022 13:43
i didn't think you can just remove it from icloud

 

you have to physically remove the account from the phone by logging into the account into the phone

 

boosacnoodle
  #2893501 29-Mar-2022 13:54
  1. Get them to remove it in iCloud.com
  2. Restore the phone
  3. There is no step 3

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2893504 29-Mar-2022 14:02
Has the phone been fully factory reset ? If not, this will be best start point, and will confirm its been released from previous owners account.

 

Could try accessing it via DFU mode (google is your friend) with iTunes and see what that shows as well.

 

 




trig42
  #2893510 29-Mar-2022 14:09
I think you can remove a phone from your icloud account, but you still need to reset the phone. To do that, pretty sure you'll need to interact with the phone (ie, need a touch screen).

DeepBlueSky

  #2893566 29-Mar-2022 15:19
Thanks Guys,

 

The Phone has been reset as its showing as a standard screen asking for his pin, I'm surmising it was either not taken off iCloud correctly or I'm not connected to the internet for it to update itself does a SIM card even work at this point of the boot up?. Would connecting using the lightning cable through iTunes trigger it to see its been removed from iCloud ?.

 

Just don't want to get the screen sorted to have a great looking paper weight :)

