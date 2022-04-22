Hi folks

Just wondering if anyone has any tips for my old computer or if it's time to give up on it. :)

1) mid-2012 Macbook Pro Retina 15 inch. When I plug it in to power there's no charging, and no power indicator on the charger. I've tried two chargers, and even replaced the charging port on the laptop. My guess is that's probably a reasonable limit of where to stop and would presumably need a main logic board repair, which won't be sensible for such an old machine? It still powers on from battery power so the machine definitely works otherwise, until the battery runs out. Have reset smc etc of course when I've reassembled it and plugged in the battery again.

2) Assuming the laptop isn't repairable, can anyone advise about an external usb case for the ssd from the laptop? Would be handy to have an ssd external drive, so may as well put it to use.

Thank you

D