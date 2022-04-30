waikariboy

Trying to find a good iPad Battery replacement in CHCH. Anyone got some recommendations ?
+1 for service plus.
Got the wife's iPhone battery replaced today, the price was pretty close to what the mall guys charge.
thanks, the iPad is just a kids one to watch YouTube and stuff.
GSManiac: I took my iPad Pro 2016 model to service plus. Turns out they going to send me a refurbished replacement as they can’t just replace the battery. . Pretty happy with that outcome.
Exactly what I said would happen. 😋