iPad Battery Replacement in CHCH
waikariboy

#295867 30-Apr-2022 16:40
Trying to find a good iPad Battery replacement in CHCH. Anyone got some recommendations ?




DeepBlueSky
  #2910218 4-May-2022 18:21
Try these guys they are in Christchurch and are Apple certified https://serviceplus.co.nz/

CYaBro
  #2910247 4-May-2022 20:12
Just remember that iPads are not designed to be opened and have the battery replaced.
If you go through an AASP they’ll replace the whole iPad with a refurbished unit.
If you get a 3rd party to do it then who knows what the battery quality will be like.

SATTV
  #2910251 4-May-2022 20:38
+1 for service plus.

 

Got the wife's iPhone battery replaced today, the price was pretty close to what the mall guys charge.

 

John




waikariboy

  #2910253 4-May-2022 20:40
thanks, the iPad is just a kids one to watch YouTube and stuff. 




GSManiac
  #2936059 29-Jun-2022 16:48
I took my iPad Pro 2016 model to service plus. Turns out they going to send me a refurbished replacement as they can’t just replace the battery. . Pretty happy with that outcome.

CYaBro
  #2936063 29-Jun-2022 16:58
GSManiac: I took my iPad Pro 2016 model to service plus. Turns out they going to send me a refurbished replacement as they can’t just replace the battery. . Pretty happy with that outcome.

 

Exactly what I said would happen. 😋

