NadjatheVampire

#296003 13-May-2022 14:02
Hello,

 

I have an ipad pro 3rd gen 12.9" - so fairly ancient in ipad terms - 2018! We've had a Logitech all in one keyboard/case since the get go. I think it's a 'slim folio' type but due to age I can't find any reference to it online. It's got 3 teeny metal connectors mid-screen and has no batteries or on/off button that I can find (or ever remember using) just connect and go, powers from the ipad.

 

It's been a brilliant piece of kit but suddenly some of the keys have stopped working - delete, g, r, p, u. Bit random but they all went at once.

 

I can't find any way of resetting it from repeated googling so assume it's only fit for the bin. Unless any of you lovely folk have recovered one of these?

 

And assuming it is an ex-keyboard, has anyone bought a Logitech K480 and liked it? (The ipad never leaves the house)

 

Thanks all.

 

 

Handsomedan
  #2913587 13-May-2022 15:49
Don't have an answer for your stuck/non-functioning keys, but I had a K480 for a while - found it a bit "clacky". It's not as slim as the pictures make it look and it's actually not as comfortable to type on as you'd think...or at least that was the case for me. 

 

I use a number of Logitech keyboards (I am typing on one now - K580 - most excellent) and generally enjoy using them, but was never a fan of the K480. 




Handsomedan
  #2913589 13-May-2022 15:51
If you're going Bluetooth, have you considered this one? 

 

https://www.logitech.com/en-nz/products/ipad-keyboards/slim-folio-pro.html

 

 

 

 




NadjatheVampire

  #2913603 13-May-2022 16:22
Thanks, looks lovely, but probably expensive! And not available yet. Think it would probably outlast the ipad.

