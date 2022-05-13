Hello,

I have an ipad pro 3rd gen 12.9" - so fairly ancient in ipad terms - 2018! We've had a Logitech all in one keyboard/case since the get go. I think it's a 'slim folio' type but due to age I can't find any reference to it online. It's got 3 teeny metal connectors mid-screen and has no batteries or on/off button that I can find (or ever remember using) just connect and go, powers from the ipad.

It's been a brilliant piece of kit but suddenly some of the keys have stopped working - delete, g, r, p, u. Bit random but they all went at once.

I can't find any way of resetting it from repeated googling so assume it's only fit for the bin. Unless any of you lovely folk have recovered one of these?

And assuming it is an ex-keyboard, has anyone bought a Logitech K480 and liked it? (The ipad never leaves the house)

Thanks all.