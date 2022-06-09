Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone mobile data not working
#296338 9-Jun-2022 15:48
Hi all,

 

My husband's mobile data on his iphone isn’t working. Wifi works fine. No updates pending. I'm with the same provider, same plan, same phone. I checked and he has mobile data left. Airplane mode is off. Cell data settings are the same as mine. 4G number of bars the same. Settings under mobile data are the same. Tried a restart. Tried cache clearing. Tried airplane mode on and off. Checked that the apps (such as safari) were allowed to use mobile data. Made sure there were no mobile data hogging apps allowed to use mobile data. Checked the network selection. Same as mine.

 

Also tried shutting off phone, remove sim, put sim back, restart phone.

 

We get 'Safari could not open the page because the server stopped responding'

 

Could it be the sim? It's fairly old.but it works for texting.

 

Any ideas what to try next?

  #2924358 9-Jun-2022 15:55
No way it is the SIM they only ID the subscriber onto the mobile network

 

Does the same SIM work in another handset using mobile data?

  #2924366 9-Jun-2022 16:28
Ok thanks. Turns out the mobile app is the thing to check and not the account web page. And the app doesn't show zero, just doesn’t show anything. Compared it to mine which shows my data left status because I have some.

 

Sooooooo after all that even though his plan just renewed, he's out of data. I'm topping him up. And yah I've told him in the past to stick to wifi.

 

Thanks gang.

 

 

