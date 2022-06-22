Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone X - iMessage no longer working with VFNZ number
Handsomedan

4667 posts

#298506 22-Jun-2022 16:11
As per the title. 

 

My wife's iPhone X has (up until a day or so ago) been using her phone number as the main connection point for iMessage and FaceTime. 

 

Now - all messages are going through as SMS. This means that she's not receiving iMessages, unless she activates it as he email address, which is not the preferred contact. 

 

FaceTime is also playing up. 

 

Have followed every troubleshooting tip and trick and simply cannot get this darn iPhone to connect to iMessages. 

 

Is this likely to be an issue with her Apple ID/iPhone, or is it a VFNZ issue, with the number not connecting to the iMessage servers? 

 

 

 

Quite frustrating




michaelmurfy
10966 posts

  #2933214 22-Jun-2022 16:15
Is this a postpaid or prepaid sim? Does it have credit?

I think Vodafone charge per activation sim which is required to get iMessage to work. You can also try toggling iMessage off then on again in Settings --> Messages




Handsomedan

4667 posts

  #2933217 22-Jun-2022 16:21
michaelmurfy:

 

Is this a postpaid or prepaid sim? Does it have credit?

I think Vodafone charge per activation sim which is required to get iMessage to work. You can also try toggling iMessage off then on again in Settings --> Messages

 

 

Forgot to add: Prepaid, plenty of credit, plan rolls over this evening. 

 

Done all of the above many, many times

 

 




