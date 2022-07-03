Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices
Odd iPhone Battery Issue
tdgeek

26302 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298635 3-Jul-2022 08:45
Wife's 6S has started losing charge rapidly. She charges it, uses it not a lot, then its at 1%

 

Ive gone through the usual things to see if an app/setting is hogging it, updated all apps, etc all seems ok

 

I charged it, did not much on it, charge % is normal and stable. 

 

Checked it this morning its at 1%. Battery Health is 83% so not horrid. 

 

Charged it at 8-10pm last night. Activity meter shows almost zero activity since then. The battery level green bars are high, as expected as it was just charged, very slowly decline till midnight which is normal, then bang, (at midnight oddly),it plummets to 1%. Its as though the battery health is more like 20%. Works fine (although it does seem to lose charge faster than my iPhone X (84% Battery Health) then it just loses all charge instantly. That it did that at midnight last night is probably a red herring.

 

Is the battery done and dusted? Its never been a high use phone, apart from her walking in the back yard for a half hour with it playing music most days. Or has its calibration screwed up?

 

TIA

 

 

lxsw20
2899 posts

Uber Geek


  #2937713 3-Jul-2022 08:56
Yeah sounds like standard iPhone behaviour when the battery needs replaced.

RunningMan
7041 posts

Uber Geek


  #2937762 3-Jul-2022 09:17
Pretty normal behaviour for a stuffed battery.

tdgeek

26302 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2937764 3-Jul-2022 09:24
Cheers, they seem to be about $85, whats a good Apple/Apple certified  place in ChCh? 



Linux
8993 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2937766 3-Jul-2022 09:27
tdgeek:

 

Cheers, they seem to be about $85, whats a good Apple/Apple certified  place in ChCh? 

 

 

@tdgeek the closest to you!

MrGadget
115 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2937777 3-Jul-2022 10:18
Linux:

tdgeek:


Cheers, they seem to be about $85, whats a good Apple/Apple certified  place in ChCh? 



@tdgeek the closest to you!



Could not disagree more!
I’ve used the mall booth style and ended up with a battery that died after around 6 months. Low price often means low quality (the mall part was probably a clue).
Personally now I would go to an authorised apple dealer or someone using genuine products and check their reviews online - someone like Service Plus.

Linux
8993 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2937788 3-Jul-2022 10:24
@MrGadget " Apple certified " so clearly I am not talking about the non authorised dodgy phone repair agents in malls

