I'm not an Apple user, but my daughter has an iPhone XR with latest iOS.

It is completely full of movies and photos, and no matter what I try, I cannot get the damn things off her phone.

The phone shows up on my Windows laptop and I can access the photos/videos, but if I try copying them, within 30s the copying stops with an error saying the device is not valid.

I've tried all sorts of different software, and multiple cables (3rd party and Apple), different devices and same issue each time.

Is there any other way I can get this stuff off her phone ?

I'm going to install iCloud for Windows on another system and maybe I can pull some down via that, but only at 5GB at a time (think thats what the default iCloud size is ?)

I'm not holding out much hope tho........