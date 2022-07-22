Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesAdvise please for a Mac Book air repair
#298864 22-Jul-2022 12:59
Hi, I'm looking for some recommendations on where to get a Mac Book Air (2018 era) looked at.   I'm pretty sure the issue is with the back light driver (google and youtube are my friend) and while I've done plenty of other laptop repairs, I don't have the tools needed to remove/swap/jumper the microscopist chips/components. 

 

I'm looking at this on behalf of a friend of a friend, who can't afford what the official Mac repairers are quoting, (even to look at it), so wondered if someone on here has the tools/experience and would be interested in having a look, or could recommend someone.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Nic.

 

  

  #2945244 22-Jul-2022 13:38
Sergio Z, the most competent IT repair guy I know of anywhere. He's in Te Atatu, I'll DM his deets for you.




