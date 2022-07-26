I have an iPhone X on 2degrees prepaid. We are visiting Germany (and a few nearby EU countries) shortly and, although we need only limited phone and data availability, I don't want to use 2d roaming.

I plan to get a Vodafone prepaid SIM (calling, text and data) when we arrive. The VF Germany website is good and relatively easy to understand but one thing I am not clear about is whether I will be able to use the Mobile Hotspot on my phone to access data on my iPad.

There's nothing on the website about this and maybe the answer is simple and obvious - but I don't know. Would be grateful for info on this.