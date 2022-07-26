Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Query re Vodafone Pre-paid in Germany
I have an iPhone X on 2degrees prepaid. We are visiting Germany (and a few nearby EU countries) shortly and, although we need only limited phone and data availability, I don't want to use 2d roaming.

 

I plan to get a Vodafone prepaid SIM (calling, text and data) when we arrive. The VF Germany website is good and relatively easy to understand but one thing I am not clear about is whether I will be able to use the Mobile Hotspot on my phone to access data on my iPad.

 

There's nothing on the website about this and maybe the answer is simple and obvious - but I don't know. Would be grateful for info on this.

 

 




@Tinkerisk might have some knowledge here.

Use 2degrees WiFi calling when handset is connected to a WiFi network - Zero roaming charges

Linux: Use 2degrees WiFi calling when handset is connected to a WiFi network - Zero roaming charges

 

Yes I am aware of that but often will not have access to WiFi - that's why I want to get a SIM.




