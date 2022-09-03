Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices Need help with iPhone locked
Roh89

14 posts

Geek


#299383 3-Sep-2022 21:05
Hey,

 

So i bought an iphone 11 pro max from Thorton police auctions

 

 

 

Thought i got myself a bargain but when i got the phone then i realised that its icloud locked.

 

 

 

Anyone know how i can unlock it?

 

 

MaxineN
1058 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2962877 3-Sep-2022 21:06
You can't. You need the last owner who logged into it to log into it and turn off Find My.

 

You have a phone for parts.




lxsw20
2965 posts

Uber Geek


  #2962880 3-Sep-2022 21:11
As above, unless you can get your hands on the receipt or the old owner to unlock it, its a brick. That's the whole point of iCloud lock

