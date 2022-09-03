Hey,
So i bought an iphone 11 pro max from Thorton police auctions
Thought i got myself a bargain but when i got the phone then i realised that its icloud locked.
Anyone know how i can unlock it?
You can't. You need the last owner who logged into it to log into it and turn off Find My.
You have a phone for parts.
As above, unless you can get your hands on the receipt or the old owner to unlock it, its a brick. That's the whole point of iCloud lock