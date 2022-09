Updated my iPhone 13 to iOS16. Being playing with the new capabilities for the Lock Screen. I feel it is not as Apple friendly. Especially adding, say, the Weather Widget to the Lock Screen. The current weather now becomes your Lock Screen background. I really do not want that. I still want my usual background and Date/Time BUT with just the weather widget.

Still yet to look into all the other changes - on going I suppose.

NOTE: my iPad 6gen iOS 16 has yet to be released.