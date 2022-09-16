Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buying an iphone 14 Pro in USA - gotchas?
hebman

13 posts

Geek


#300546 16-Sep-2022 21:19
I'm going to be in the USA for a few days in a few weeks and the 14 Pro works out at about $1650NZD after exchange conversion so I'm considering grabbing one while there.  Does anyone know what gotcha's there might be?  I'm vaguely aware of eSIM's but don't know how the phones there are configured - do they have a sim slot still?  I remember from years past that USA phones had different bands, I've bought a few from ebay in my time but I think they're mostly all global banding phones these days.

 

 

 

Any advice greatly received - otherwise it's an interest free purchase on the $35 monthly plan on 2Degrees.

 

 

 

Thanks heaps!

Jiriteach
758 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2969332 16-Sep-2022 21:26
Previously they worked fine in NZ since you would buy the unlocked version but the biggest issue now is they are only esim compatible with no sim tray.

Want to check that they are not only esim compatible to US carriers that support it.
If they are open to others - obviously you’ll have to a carrier in NZ that supports esim’s.

hebman

13 posts

Geek


  #2969334 16-Sep-2022 21:35
Thanks, I've just looked and Spark and 2Degrees support eSIM already.  Not sure how to check if they work with just US carriers - are you talking about locking to a provider like locked phones of old where you couldn't use a Spark phone with a vodafone SIM?

cokemaster
Exited
4530 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2969348 16-Sep-2022 23:19
Does the US version support all our 5G bands?




MaxineN
1061 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2969349 16-Sep-2022 23:49
cokemaster: Does the US version support all our 5G bands?


Yes it does. It also does band 28 which is a continued trend from the 12 on all models from the states(the 11 series from the US did NOT support B28)




