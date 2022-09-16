I'm going to be in the USA for a few days in a few weeks and the 14 Pro works out at about $1650NZD after exchange conversion so I'm considering grabbing one while there. Does anyone know what gotcha's there might be? I'm vaguely aware of eSIM's but don't know how the phones there are configured - do they have a sim slot still? I remember from years past that USA phones had different bands, I've bought a few from ebay in my time but I think they're mostly all global banding phones these days.

Any advice greatly received - otherwise it's an interest free purchase on the $35 monthly plan on 2Degrees.

Thanks heaps!