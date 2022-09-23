Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsApple iOS and devicesIt's the 23rd - anyone received their new Apple Watch or AirPods Pro today?
Handsomedan

4954 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#300631 23-Sep-2022 11:38
As per the title - it's release day for the new Apple Watch SE, Series 8 and Ultra, as well as the AirPods Pro 2. 

 

Has anyone received theirs yet and if so - what are your initial impressions? 

 

 

 

 

 

AirPods Pro 2 now have volume control (which is why you want them) - Techzle

 

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 - Apple (NZ)

 

 

 

Buy Apple Watch Ultra - Apple (NZ)




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

alasta
5791 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2972106 23-Sep-2022 12:03
I have just had a notification from reception that my Airpods Pro 2 have arrived so I am going to grab them now. I probably won't have time to fire them up until tonight but I'm looking forward to retiring my existing Airpods Pro which are really at the end of their useful life. 

 

I'll post later tonight with my initial impressions. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74415 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972109 23-Sep-2022 12:08
alasta:

 

I probably won't have time to fire them up until tonight but I'm looking forward to retiring my existing Airpods Pro which are really at the end of their useful life. 

 

 

What do you mean? When new shinny things arrive I drop everything else...




freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jiriteach
768 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2972110 23-Sep-2022 12:08
Received a couple of Apple Watch 8's on Wednesday. Liking the bigger size but overall the change for me is minimal. They are much faster which is good!



cokemaster
Exited
4534 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972119 23-Sep-2022 12:45
Ultra arrived this morning. Life changed. Mind blown. Etc.

Now just waiting for Vodafone to support wearables and esim. Pricing with Spark isn’t attractive enough to jump ship.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

