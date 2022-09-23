As per the title - it's release day for the new Apple Watch SE, Series 8 and Ultra, as well as the AirPods Pro 2.
Has anyone received theirs yet and if so - what are your initial impressions?
I have just had a notification from reception that my Airpods Pro 2 have arrived so I am going to grab them now. I probably won't have time to fire them up until tonight but I'm looking forward to retiring my existing Airpods Pro which are really at the end of their useful life.
I'll post later tonight with my initial impressions.
What do you mean? When new shinny things arrive I drop everything else...
Received a couple of Apple Watch 8's on Wednesday. Liking the bigger size but overall the change for me is minimal. They are much faster which is good!
