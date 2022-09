I'm not an iPhone user, just wanted to check if the query in my subject line is correct?

I have a friend with an iPhone and though they have a 2TB iCloud account with plenty of space left they only seem to have photos going back to around the time they got the current iPhone. Looking around online I see people saying iCloud is just for syncing between devices rather than backing up photos, so would their photos just be dropped from the service after the old device is retired?