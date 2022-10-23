Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iMessage not working from Fiji
Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#302029 23-Oct-2022 18:54
Does anyone know why my daughter can’t iMessage me from Fiji. She’s at a Hilton hotel who have Wi-Fi. She can only text via sms. We have never had problems communicating before when she travels and the devices are the same. She is also not receiving my iMessages and they don’t show up as delivered. Is there something she needs to change in her settings, she’s with Spark. Thanks.

Linux
9340 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2986959 23-Oct-2022 18:58
Can she send over mobile data?

Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2986962 23-Oct-2022 19:11
Not sure will check.

sqishy
448 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2986964 23-Oct-2022 19:13
Some hotels block Apple IP's can you try Facetime if that fails then its the hotel.



Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2986966 23-Oct-2022 19:14
Linux:

Can she send over mobile data?


Yes she can.

Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2986968 23-Oct-2022 19:17
sqishy:

Some hotels block Apple IP's can you try Facetime if that fails then its the hotel.



Will try soon. Thanks

Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2986985 23-Oct-2022 20:28
She’s gone to another part of the hotel, and has WiFi but tried FaceTiming me and I heard one ring then it cut off. Same as iMessage. So it must be the hotel blocking it. Any suggestions what she can do?









Linux
9340 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2986987 23-Oct-2022 20:35
Use the services over mobile data don't use the hotel Wi-Fi lol



Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2986989 23-Oct-2022 20:41
Not sure if she had roaming organised. Wondering if she got a local sim if that could make it work. Pretty bad for Hilton to be blocking.

Senecio
1615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2987001 23-Oct-2022 21:17
Try WhatsApp or Messenger.

MrGadget
149 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #2987003 23-Oct-2022 21:20
She could try a VPN - not sure if that would work.
Tunnel Bear gives 500mb for free so an easy way to try if she downloads the app and activates it.

Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2987008 23-Oct-2022 21:34
MrGadget: She could try a VPN - not sure if that would work.
Tunnel Bear gives 500mb for free so an easy way to try if she downloads the app and activates it.


Good thinking. Will let her know. She wasn’t very happy as had to leave a beautiful room to go to a lesser one just so as to have Wi-Fi.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28195 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987060 23-Oct-2022 22:07
Hiltons are anything from a poor 3 star to a good 4 star hotel so I won't be surprised




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Eva888

1286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2987061 23-Oct-2022 22:17
Batman:

Hiltons are anything from a poor 3 star to a good 4 star hotel so I won't be surprised



Expedia and Kayak have it as 5 star Luxury Spa Resort with prices to match so it's a rather a disappointment.

