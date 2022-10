If you have a US (or NZ) Apple account, would you be able to check this link and let us know if the app is available? Its an old and niche app (for a kids toy) but I just get a message stating it is unavailable in my region. However, I suspect it might not be available in any region - but would like to know before we go down the Android route.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smart-cycle-blaze-speed-stem/id1208223313

Thanks for any assistance.