ForumsApple iOS and devicesDoes the iPhone 14 from apple.co.nz have a sim slot?
jbard

#302045 24-Oct-2022 22:12
The Apple website suggests it doesn't, but articles online suggest all NZ models do have a sim slot?

jarledb
Webhead
  #2987471 24-Oct-2022 22:16
As far as I am aware iPhone 14 is only sold without a SIM slot in the US. Here in NZ it is sold with sim slot + esim support.




Mehrts
  #2987522 24-Oct-2022 22:26
Only the US versions of the iPhone 14/14 Pro don't have a physical sim slot.

All other countries have it.

Jiriteach
  #2987523 24-Oct-2022 22:26
Yes for NZ models purchased from Apple NZ - it does have a sim slot and supports e-sims.



cokemaster
Exited
  #2987524 24-Oct-2022 22:27
I purchased a iPhone 14 pro max from Apple.co.nz and can confirm that they do indeed have SIM cards. 
I believe on the iPhone 13 onwards you can have esim-esim (eg. you don't use the physical SIM) or sim-esim configs.




