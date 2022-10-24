The Apple website suggests it doesn't, but articles online suggest all NZ models do have a sim slot?
As far as I am aware iPhone 14 is only sold without a SIM slot in the US. Here in NZ it is sold with sim slot + esim support.
Only the US versions of the iPhone 14/14 Pro don't have a physical sim slot.
All other countries have it.
Yes for NZ models purchased from Apple NZ - it does have a sim slot and supports e-sims.
I purchased a iPhone 14 pro max from Apple.co.nz and can confirm that they do indeed have SIM cards.
I believe on the iPhone 13 onwards you can have esim-esim (eg. you don't use the physical SIM) or sim-esim configs.
