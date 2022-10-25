My iPhone and Watch are both roughly 14 months old. The iPhone is showing 99% battery health and the watch is showing 90% battery health. Admittedly the Watch probably averages slightly more charge cycles than the iPhone, but not significantly so.

Is it normal for the Watch battery to degrade that much faster than the iPhone battery, or is this indicative of a battery defect? I am thinking it might be a good thing if the watch battery hits 80% health within the next ten months so that I can get it replaced under Applecare.