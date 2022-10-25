Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Battery Health - Apple Watch vs iPhone
My iPhone and Watch are both roughly 14 months old. The iPhone is showing 99% battery health and the watch is showing 90% battery health. Admittedly the Watch probably averages slightly more charge cycles than the iPhone, but not significantly so. 

 

Is it normal for the Watch battery to degrade that much faster than the iPhone battery, or is this indicative of a battery defect? I am thinking it might be a good thing if the watch battery hits 80% health within the next ten months so that I can get it replaced under Applecare. 

I have had Apple Watches for a few years and to be honest, the only one I really ever looked at re Battery Health was my S6, which I have just replaced with the Ultra. 

 

When I handed that down to my son, it was at 92% Battery Health and had been charged daily and used extensively. 

 

I'd say your Battery Health is sub-optimal. Just checked his S4, which also used to be mine and has not had a battery replacement - that's on 91%. 




I think it's more that the iPhone health is extremely good. Never seen 99% for a phone over a year old before.

