Geektastic



Or are they notifications where the phone has them set to scheduled summary but watch gets all of them. My garmin watch does this



I’d have expected an Apple Watch though to replicate scheduled summary, or honour it on the watch as well.



Previously known as psycik



OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors

Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual

Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups,