Geektastic

Spam messages on Apple Watch but not on iPhone
#302098 28-Oct-2022 12:46
I’m periodically getting spam on my watch but for some reason, not on my iPhone. It’s a problem I can’t find a useful solution to online so I thought I’d try here!





  #2989215 28-Oct-2022 12:48
It might be helpful to explain what app this is in.

  #2989221 28-Oct-2022 13:04
Yes - is this watch on an eSIM? Is the spam coming as notifications or messages? What apps?




  #2989224 28-Oct-2022 13:13
Or are they notifications where the phone has them set to scheduled summary but watch gets all of them. My garmin watch does this

I’d have expected an Apple Watch though to replicate scheduled summary, or honour it on the watch as well.




