Hi

So here at my mother's place, she has an apple watch (for about a year now) interestingly (and she only told me this today) that text message and WhatsApp sounds are coming to her apple watch but not her phone

Turn off Bluetooth and the sounds come through her phone

Voice call ringing comes through to both. I can't (even with the help of google) work out how to change this

Is this by design?

Can it be changed?