I have an old iPad 4 Wifi+cellular. Before I stopped using it, the screen started not responding to touch. It got worse and worse until it stopped altogether, so I left it in a drawer and bought a new one.

I was recently quoted around $100 to replace the screen on it, and I thought it might be useful for my 5yo daughter to use. I know it can't get the latest updates, but will that actually cause a problem? Anyone have an opinion on whether an old device like that is worth $100, or should I put the money towards something else?