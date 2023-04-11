Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPad 4 worth repairing?
bazzer

3433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304188 11-Apr-2023 23:25
I have an old iPad 4 Wifi+cellular. Before I stopped using it, the screen started not responding to touch. It got worse and worse until it stopped altogether, so I left it in a drawer and bought a new one.

 

I was recently quoted around $100 to replace the screen on it, and I thought it might be useful for my 5yo daughter to use. I know it can't get the latest updates, but will that actually cause a problem? Anyone have an opinion on whether an old device like that is worth $100, or should I put the money towards something else?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6783 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3061690 11-Apr-2023 23:48
I have zero expertise here but I would be concerned that the problem with the screen might be caused by some other component. Then if the screen is replaced, it may not fix the root cause.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 

Currently just sitting in Hove, England, on a two-month home exchange.

