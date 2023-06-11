Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesBuying 14 Pro Max less than half price, what to look out for?
TeaLeaf

4813 posts

Uber Geek


#305892 11-Jun-2023 21:34
Fb and TM have so many sellers of the 14 pro max for $600-800.

I asked one person why they are selling and they said they bought an android. 

Clearly these prices are well below new prices, but the phones usually look as new and are not locked to a network. The sceptic in me tells me to be wary.

What should I do to make sure its not a scam and  does apple still do 5 years support? 

I am tempted to wait until 15 but it also seems like a cheap way to get back into apple?

also the next iteration will take another year to drop to these prices, in which case I can ugrade then. 

anyone else buy used?

Aucklandjafa
178 posts

Master Geek


  #3088709 11-Jun-2023 21:46
Honestly, that price seems way too good to be true. But then again, I’d never buy a secondhand iPhone off TM. Did it once from EBay many moons ago, and was fine, but I’ve heard horror stories. If you don’t have the cash to buy one, and really need it, then best bet is to tick it up with a telco - you end of getting a 24 month warranty too.

 
 
 
 

Oblivian
6862 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3088710 11-Jun-2023 21:46
I'm no expert, but You can probably almost hedge on them being Repo'd/IEMI disabled from on-term contract breaching for 'free' device they are hocking off before they stop paying the contract/cancel. Or the device asking you for the old owners account as soon as it hits the network.

Loismustdye
860 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3088716 11-Jun-2023 22:04
Sounds dodgy as. Those phones should still be getting good $$ second hand, almost certainly scams or some other shifty goings on. 

