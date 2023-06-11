Fb and TM have so many sellers of the 14 pro max for $600-800.



I asked one person why they are selling and they said they bought an android.



Clearly these prices are well below new prices, but the phones usually look as new and are not locked to a network. The sceptic in me tells me to be wary.



What should I do to make sure its not a scam and does apple still do 5 years support?



I am tempted to wait until 15 but it also seems like a cheap way to get back into apple?



also the next iteration will take another year to drop to these prices, in which case I can ugrade then.



anyone else buy used?