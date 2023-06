I believe all Aussie mobile numbers must be ID verified. I am aware of a virtual provider (crazytel) but suspect you'll be caught out on the ID requirement.

Your NZ passport will work, provided that you are in Australia at the time. You can get a friend to get you a SIM, but just be aware that porting will verify these details so you'd need to do a formal change of ownership if you want to use your own details in future.

TPG/Vodafone and Optus (and their MVNO's) do not permit wifi calling from non-AU IP's.

Telstra wholesale (think Woolworths, Aldi etc) and Telstra Retail (Telstra, Boost, JB Hifi, The good guys) do permit Wifi calling overseas. Telstra wholesale SIM's currently do not do SMS over wifi calling.

Some providers do offer direct esim provisioning (eg. Vodafone, Optus, Felix etc) via their app. Some require store visits (eg. Telstra). Some do not offer esims at all.

If you aren't using Wifi calling (eg. you are roaming on One/Spark/2D), you will need to purchase a roaming pack although some providers will allow you to use casual balances but expect calling to be around $1 per minute. If you have to roam, suspect that something like 'felix' works, where their roaming allowance is valid for a year.