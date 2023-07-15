My MBP works fine. Every 2nd blue moon, it gets no internet, so I renew the DHCP lease, all good. I just put that down to my old router filling up the log of DHCP connections. Lately its most mornings. Get up read the internet, get the requisite coffee then I need to renew the lease to get the Internet online.

Spark Fibre, Huawei 659B in the garage that feeds the Airport Extreme that the MBP and phones. tablets, connect to by wifi.

Any ideas? MBP is shut down most nights. When I renew the lease, it has the same internal IP