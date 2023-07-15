Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
tdgeek

#306353 15-Jul-2023 21:07
My MBP works fine. Every 2nd blue moon, it gets no internet, so I renew the DHCP  lease, all good. I just put that down to my old router filling up the log of DHCP connections. Lately its most mornings. Get up read the internet, get the requisite coffee then I need to renew the lease to get the Internet online. 

 

Spark Fibre, Huawei 659B in the garage that feeds the Airport Extreme that the MBP and phones. tablets, connect to by wifi. 

 

Any ideas?  MBP is shut down most nights. When I renew the lease, it has the same internal IP

RunningMan
  #3104521 15-Jul-2023 21:19
659b can only handle 32 devices from memory - would you be hitting that limit?

 
 
 
 

tdgeek

  #3104524 15-Jul-2023 21:46
RunningMan:

 

659b can only handle 32 devices from memory - would you be hitting that limit?

 

 

That rings a bell, but nowhere near that. I do recall being told the logs can fill up. Is it 32 active devices or 32 connections to less than 32 devices that come and go?

 

Here is my layout

 

659B is in the garage connected to a patch panel. We have an ethernet port in every room, only 3 are connected in the patch panel to the 659B. Wifi is turned off.

 

Patch Panel/659B connects to:

 

     

  1. A downstairs ethernet port that has a cabled Airport Extreme, which is then cabled to MySky, and to an ATV4. And it provides wifi to 3 actively used iPhones, 3 actively used iPads
  2. Other living room ethernet port is cabled to a Chinese STB
  3. Upstairs ethernet port is cabled to my WFH laptop that VPN's to work

 

I could restart the 659B in the morning, leaving it off for 30 seconds and see how that goes. 

RunningMan
  #3104526 15-Jul-2023 21:49
I think it was 32 devices in total across wifi & ethernet but could be wrong. Would give those sort of symptoms though, with with a device just disappearing.

 

What model MBP & OS version?



tdgeek

  #3104527 15-Jul-2023 21:56
RunningMan:

 

I think it was 32 devices in total across wifi & ethernet but could be wrong. Would give those sort of symptoms though, with with a device just disappearing.

 

What model MBP & OS version?

 

 

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Late 2013)

 

Big Sur 11.7.7

 

The odd thing is its just the MBP, and when I renew the lease, its the same internal IP, as if it got lost.

