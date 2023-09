Just a quick message to update your iPhones / Apple Devices ASAP.

A zero day was published that is under active exploitation but is a pretty nasty one affecting everything below iOS 16.6.1.

iOS 16.6.1 has been released today so update your Apple devices before kicking back to the weekend!

More information: https://citizenlab.ca/2023/09/blastpass-nso-group-iphone-zero-click-zero-day-exploit-captured-in-the-wild/

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213905